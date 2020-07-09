Amelia Casino, 84, passed away May 25, 2020. She was born May 26, 1935 in the Philippines to the late Domingo and Eugenia de Quiroz. Amelia graduated from nursing school and worked at Sta. Teresita Hospital in Quezon City. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dr. Alfredo Casino. In 1960, she left everyone and almost everything she knew to begin a new life in the United States. She started working at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota while her husband continued his training at a hospital in Wisconsin. A year later they came to Akron, Ohio where they started their family. Amelia was a quiet, loving woman and the force that kept five kids all united to become successful in life. She had the kindest heart and took great pride in her family. Education was very important to Amelia. She personally worked with students from the Imus Institute to pay their tuition. She was the most incredible "Lola" to her grandchildren, or anyone that came into her life. Amelia was an amazing cook and you never left the Casino house with an empty stomach. She will be missed by all who knew her, and her funny laughter and sweet singing voice will be forever in their memory. Besides her parents, Amelia was preceded in death by her brothers, Pacifico and Teofilo and sisters, Amada and Egra. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Alfredo Casino; sons, Allan (Denise), Danilo and Johnny Casino; daughters, Elaine (Kevin) Murphy and Melissa (David) Tortorella; grandchildren, Kylie, Abbey, Noah, Owen, Ozzie, Kai, Sean, Laura, Connor, Nina, Olivia, Hayley and Mario; sister, Zenaida Santos; brother-in-law, Herman (Fely) Casino; as well as many nieces and nephews from around the world. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the East Room at The Chapel, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Interment took place at Lockwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the foundation created by Amelia and Alfredo; American Foundation to Aid the Poor (AFAP), PO Box 26734, Akron, Ohio 44319. The funds from the foundation helps sponsor Christian led-surgical teams to remote areas of third world countries. Please keep the entire Casino family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
