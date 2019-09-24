|
Ami Renee Younkin (nee Duff) Ami Renee Younkin (nee Duff), 47, of Akron, passed away on September 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Akron on April 3, 1972. Ami graduated from Ellet High School and was employed as a manager at Dave's Grocery for 15 years. Ami loved being in the sun. Some of her favorite memories were her trips to Florida to visit family and the ocean. She also loved country music. Ami was a wonderful person and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, J.B. and Reba Jennings; stepfather, "Papa" Steve Kowalyk; uncle, Darrell Jennings; and aunt, Lisa Jennings. She is survived by her sons, Zach Younkin and Alex Younkin and their father, Stephan Younkin; her mother, Anita Duff-Kowalyk; brother and sister-in-law, Brian Cromley and Billinda Richey; nieces and nephews, Taylor, Kaila, Lauren, Kyanna, Shane, and Baby Kaila; many other relatives and many close friends who knew her as "Sunshine". Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5 to 7, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 24, 2019