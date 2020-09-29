Amira Marie Hendrickson, 25, left us suddenly and went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020. She was born in Cincinatti, Ohio on December 8th, 1994 to her parents, Ann Hendrickson and Sean (Georgio) Nouri. Amira was a gifted artist and writer, and she loved making her own music on the keyboard. She also loved nature and animals, especially cats. Amira so enjoyed frolicking on the beach in Florida. She was quirky and funny, and so very compassionate and loving. She always helped other people before herself. Amira was also known as the tennis and ping-pong queen of the family! Amira will be greatly missed by her many friends and coworkers. She is survived by her loving family, including her parents; grandparents John and Sarah Hendrickson; grandmother, Samor Nouri; uncles, Eric, Kirk and Ryan Hendrickson and Roger Nouri; aunts, Irene, Denise, Angie, Madelyn Hendrickson and Hasna Nouri; cousins, Adam, Seth, Josh, Noah, Hayley, Zack, Mia and William Hendrickson, and Paul Nouri; brothers, Justin and Jared Ricker and Tristan May. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grace Church on Ghent Road. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at 11 a.m. at the same location. Amira will rest peacefully at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fairlawn. To honor her love of cats, please consider making a gift in Amiras name to your local Humane Society.