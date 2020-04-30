|
Amos Gonzales Jones was born on October 25, 1958 in Akron, Ohio and departed this life on April 16, 2020 at the age of 61 after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by mothers, Deloris Elie and Eula Jones, grandparents, Gladys and Samuel O. Jones, Dicie Roper and brothers, Ronald Jr. and Arnold Jones. Amos attended John R. Buchtel High School. He was employed with The Ohio State University until his retirement in 2018. Amos is survived by his wife, Toya Jones; daughter, Brittany (Brandon) Jennings; grandchildren, Brandon Jr., aka BJ, Braydon and Brooklyn Jennings; father, Ronald M. Jones; siblings, Daneen (Larry) Smoot, Rhonda Jones, Carmen McCall, Derrick Jones, Marcus Harris, and the Elie Family. Special friends, Jim Shealey, Vegas Smith, ex-wife Betty Jones, Daryl Hughes, Rufus Morgan, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service, 1370 E Main Street, Columbus, OH 43205. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o 830 Warrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2020