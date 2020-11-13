Amy Anne Steiner, of Tallmadge, OH, was an accomplished potter and gifted pottery teacher at the Quirk Center in Cuyahoga Falls and also at her home studio Clayfish Pottery. She is survived by her parents Mark and Eleanor Steiner, sister, niece, nephews, and beloved students and friends. She will be remembered with love whenever we use her leaf platters, covered jars, and coffee mugs, face challenges with stubborn determination, and demonstrate acts of genuine love and kindness, which were her hallmarks. Friends may join a Zoom memorial service on Saturday 11/14 at 11 a.m. at oldfirstucc.org
