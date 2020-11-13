1/
Amy Anne Steiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Anne Steiner, of Tallmadge, OH, was an accomplished potter and gifted pottery teacher at the Quirk Center in Cuyahoga Falls and also at her home studio Clayfish Pottery. She is survived by her parents Mark and Eleanor Steiner, sister, niece, nephews, and beloved students and friends. She will be remembered with love whenever we use her leaf platters, covered jars, and coffee mugs, face challenges with stubborn determination, and demonstrate acts of genuine love and kindness, which were her hallmarks. Friends may join a Zoom memorial service on Saturday 11/14 at 11 a.m. at oldfirstucc.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved