Amy Beth Brailer, 55, went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. She was born October 29, 1964 in Barberton, Ohio to Richard and Roberta Cotterman. She worked for Sweet Henry's Restaurant and Harry London Candies. She was a resident at the Gables of Green. She enjoyed playing bingo, card games, board games, needlework and crocheting. Amy was part of the Head Injury Support Group Bowling League. Amy was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Paul Brailer; and father, Richard "Dick" Cotterman. She is survived by her mother, Roberta "Bobbi" Cotterman; brothers, Mike (Gail) Cotterman and Tom (Michelle) Cotterman; sisters, Connie Steele (Byron) and Karen (Marc) Rinehart; mother-in-law, Paula Rey (Bob); sister-in-law, Theresa DeShane; brother-in-law, Larry Brailer; loving friend, Mike; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Road, Akron, OH 44312 on Saturday, February 22nd., at 10:30 a.m. with Pastors Butch Pursley and Don Rohrbacher officiating. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with Amy's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020