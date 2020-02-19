Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Maranatha Bible Church
1424 Killian Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Brailer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Beth Brailer


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Beth Brailer Obituary
Amy Beth Brailer, 55, went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. She was born October 29, 1964 in Barberton, Ohio to Richard and Roberta Cotterman. She worked for Sweet Henry's Restaurant and Harry London Candies. She was a resident at the Gables of Green. She enjoyed playing bingo, card games, board games, needlework and crocheting. Amy was part of the Head Injury Support Group Bowling League. Amy was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Paul Brailer; and father, Richard "Dick" Cotterman. She is survived by her mother, Roberta "Bobbi" Cotterman; brothers, Mike (Gail) Cotterman and Tom (Michelle) Cotterman; sisters, Connie Steele (Byron) and Karen (Marc) Rinehart; mother-in-law, Paula Rey (Bob); sister-in-law, Theresa DeShane; brother-in-law, Larry Brailer; loving friend, Mike; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Road, Akron, OH 44312 on Saturday, February 22nd., at 10:30 a.m. with Pastors Butch Pursley and Don Rohrbacher officiating. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with Amy's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -