Amy D. Gansel



Amy Donna Gansel, 47, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 9:07 p.m. at her home in Canton, Ohio.



Born on August 10, 1971 in Alliance, to Gary and Cynthia (Johns) Gansel, she lived in the Akron/ Canton areas for most of her life.



Amy graduated from Akron University and was employed at Yours Truly in Medina for the past several years.



Amy enjoyed reading, cooking, music, spending time outdoors, and especially spending time with her family.



Survivors include



her two daughters,



Jacqueline Gansel of Canton and Skylar Burt of Akron; two sons, Brandon Burt, Jr. of Ravenna and London Burt of Canton; four grandchildren; her father, Gary Gansel of Canton; her sister, Leeann Lichnovsky of Sebastopol, Calif.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death was her mother, Cynthia Gansel.



Her Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Vine Street United Methodist Church, with Pastor Michael Farmer officiating.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019