Amy Jo Jennings, 53, of Wooster passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at LifeCare Hospice surrounded by family. Amy Jo was born in Barberton, Ohio, to Harley and Wilma Jennings on September 8, 1966. She is survived by her siblings: Jeffrey (Sue) Jennings of Barberton, Rebecca Hanko of Ravenna, Laurel (Jimmy) Harris of Cullman, Alabama, Christy Jennings of Medina, Beth (Rock) Ickes of Wooster and 12 nieces and nephews. Amy Jo was preceded in death by her father (1972) and her mother (2000). Amy attended Ida Sue School and worked at Nick Amster Workshop. She also was employed by Midwest Products. For the past 20 years, Amy was a resident of the Outreach Community Living Services. Amy was loved by everyone who knew her and will be especially missed by her housemates as well as her caregivers. She will be remembered for her cheerful and loving nature. Amy enjoyed spending time with her friends, bowling, and was a Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. Amy's funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14th at 12 Noon at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Outreach Community Living Services, 337 W. North Street, Wooster, Ohio 44691 or LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2020