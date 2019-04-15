|
|
Amy Kathleen "Kathy" Reed
Amy Kathleen "Kathy" Reed, age 84, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a long battle with dementia.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2019