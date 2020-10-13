) Amy Louann (Stewart) Harouny, 47, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born June 9, 1973 to Sandy and Bruce Stewart in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She was a North High graduate class of 1992. She had been employed by Akron Children's Hospital for 11 years. Amy was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Stewart. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Christian Harouny; children, Noah (Katie McLeod) and Sadie Harouny; sister, Carrie Stewart (Derik Thomas); sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane (David) Anthony, Norma (Dennis) Lockney, Jamel (Ron) West, and Susan (Norm) Potting; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Amy loved her family above all else. She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, bike riding and dirt bikes. Amy had a love for all music, from playing the violin to the steel drums. She never met an animal that she didn't love and want to nurture. Her beautiful and warm smile could light up any room she entered. While cancer may have ravaged her body, it never took her spirit. Amy will be greatly missed by all who knew her! The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, OH where a clebration of Life will take place at 7:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the ASPCA or The American Cancer Society
.