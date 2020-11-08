) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Amy Lynn (Bresnahan) Thomason, age 46. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020 after a long and fierce battle with cancer, which she handled with determination, grace and strength. Amy grew up in Brewster and attended Fairless High School. From there, her path led her to Grove City College where she graduated with a degree in Business. Not finished, Amy obtained her MBA from the University of Akron with a specialization in Human Resources. Her professional career began at Swagelok Companies and she also lent her talents to Westfield Companies, First Energy, Lockheed Martin and then finally to Kent State University. Amy's strongest attribute was her compassion for serving others in any manner needed. This ranged from career counseling to resume writing, meals, an ear to listen, or a shoulder to cry on. She always put others ahead of herself and this was felt by those she served: Akron Pregnancy Solutions, The Dragon Boat Dream Team and Chapel Hill Christian Academy. She is survived by her husband, Wade; their son, Aiden, to whom she dedicated her love and energy. Also left to cherish her memory are her mother and stepfather, Sharon and Tim Stith; sister, Chanin (Carl) Tyler; nieces, Megan and Allison Tyler; in-laws, Fred and Darlene Thomason and Dan (Mary Beth) Thomason; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Her greatest gift was devoting herself to serve Christ. She lived life as a faithful servant, always looking for ways to help others with compassion, dignity, and grace. The family would like to thank Dr. Rehmus and her staff for their incredible care through the years, as well as the staff on the 4th and 5th floors at Akron General. The staff at Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center is also greatly appreciated for their kindness and compassion. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but to all who have loved his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Calling hours will be Monday, November 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grace Church, 754 Ghent Road, Fairlawn. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10th at the church at 11:00 a.m. with additional calling hour one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations of remembrance may be made to Akron Pregnancy Solutions, 3136 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319