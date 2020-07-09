Amy Margaret Apinis (nee Kroeger) Amy Margaret Apinis passed away on July 1, 2020 after brave struggle with a long illness. She was a graduate of Copley High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Akron in 2006. While there, she majored in business administration with a major in marketing, a minor in sales, and was a Summa Cum Laude graduate. Amy was a hard worker starting at the West Side Bakery as a teenager and continuing with extensive tenures with Vaccaro's Trattoria and Orthohelix. She looked after her customers, remembering birthdays and anniversaries, and always found special ways to thank co-workers. Amy had a servant's heart and volunteered at Arrowhead Primary School as a tutor and library assistant. She was part of the Fairlawn Lutheran Church Brown Baggers Ministry where she helped with the assembly of sack lunches for the homeless and always brought extra treats to include in the bags. Amy put her family first and adored husband of thirteen years, Adam. She dearly loved her children, RJ and Fiona. Amy was involved with their schools and during summers created "adventures" for them. She is survived by her husband, Adam; children, RJ, age 7 and Fiona age 5; parents, Jim and Rhonda Kroeger; brother, Jeff; in-laws, Linda and Elmars Apinis; Adam's grandmother, Vilma Apinis, and aunts, uncles and cousins. Special thanks during her health challenges to Dr. Amy Weidman, Jeni Cox, Katie Cunningham, Leslie Jaroch, Oraline Jorgenson, Pastor Tom Madden, and Fairlawn Lutheran Church Meal Train Ministry. Cremation has taken place and services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Copley-Fairlawn Schools Foundation, 3797 Ridgewood Road, Copley OH 44321; National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), 150 Cross Street, Akron, OH, 44311; or Fairlawn Lutheran Church Brown Baggers Ministry, 3415 West Market Street, Fairlawn, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)