Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Amy O'Connor Obituary
Barbara B. O'Connor Barbara B. O'Connor passed away peacefully at her home in Green on September 9, 2019. She is survived by her children, Amy (Stephen Ikeda), Christian (Susan), Kevin (Brenda), and Melony; her grandchildren, Stephanie Domanico, Alexander O'Connor, Nicholas Domanico, Piper Cabaltera (Meir), and Kevin Domanico (Lindsey); she was GG to her great-granddaughters, Violet Cabaltera and Penelope Domanico. Barbara was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 32 years, Stan. Barbara was an elementary school teacher at Green Local Schools where she taught and loved her students for 30 years. She was an educator through the end of her life with the donation of her remains to Northeast Ohio Medical University. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her sister, Joy, and volunteering at Weathervane Playhouse and Green Family YMCA Active Older Adults program. A funeral mass will be held at the Nativity of The Lord Jesus Catholic Church, (2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, OH 44312) on September 14 at 10 a.m. Lunch and fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Hospice (Attn. Charitable Gifts, 2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710) or Haven of Rest Ministries (24 N. Prospect St., Akron, OH 44304).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
