"Booney" Ander Lee Haley, Jr., 53, affectionately known as "Booney" to family and friends, departed from this earthly life on July 25, 2020 in Zanesville, OH. A Memorial service will be held, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. and the family will welcome friends from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Masks are Mandatory. Services will be livestreamed at: www.rhodenmemorialhome.com
. Condolences may be sent to 131 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306.