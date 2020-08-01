1/1
Ander Lee. Haley Jr.
"Booney" Ander Lee Haley, Jr., 53, affectionately known as "Booney" to family and friends, departed from this earthly life on July 25, 2020 in Zanesville, OH. A Memorial service will be held, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. and the family will welcome friends from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Masks are Mandatory. Services will be livestreamed at: www.rhodenmemorialhome.com. Condolences may be sent to 131 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
