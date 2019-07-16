|
Andrea L. Lloyd
BARBERTON - Andrea L. Lloyd, 54, passed away July 13, 2019.
Andrea's funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church-Norton Campus, 3970 Cleveland Massillon Rd., Norton, Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Calling hours Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifebanc.org. Full obituary in Wednesday's paper or online at www.silva-hostetler.com.
(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019