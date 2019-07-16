Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea L. Lloyd

Send Flowers
Andrea L. Lloyd Obituary
Andrea L. Lloyd

BARBERTON - Andrea L. Lloyd, 54, passed away July 13, 2019.

Andrea's funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church-Norton Campus, 3970 Cleveland Massillon Rd., Norton, Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Calling hours Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifebanc.org. Full obituary in Wednesday's paper or online at www.silva-hostetler.com.

(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.