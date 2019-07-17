Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church-Norton Campus
3970 Cleveland Massillon Rd.
Norton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea L. Lloyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea L. Lloyd Obituary
Andrea L. Lloyd

BARBERTON -- Andrea L. Lloyd, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019.

Andrea was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and graduate of Barberton High School Class of 1983. She previously worked at Sterling Jewelers.

Andrea loved baking and was well known for her Baklava, Apple Crisp and Popcorn she sold at the Barberton Farmer's Market. She also loved her beach trips. Most of all Andrea fought hard through numerous health complications over the past 15 years.

She will be greatly missed by her mother, Dorothy "Dot" Lloyd; siblings, Jim (Pam) Lorenzetti, Marsha (Chet) Pfeister and John (Cyndy) Lloyd; one niece, six nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She also leaves her special friend, Rob Winston and countless best friends.

Andrea's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church-Norton Campus, 3970 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton. Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Calling Hours Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton and One Hour Prior to the Service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifebanc.org. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now