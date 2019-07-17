Andrea L. Lloyd



BARBERTON -- Andrea L. Lloyd, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019.



Andrea was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and graduate of Barberton High School Class of 1983. She previously worked at Sterling Jewelers.



Andrea loved baking and was well known for her Baklava, Apple Crisp and Popcorn she sold at the Barberton Farmer's Market. She also loved her beach trips. Most of all Andrea fought hard through numerous health complications over the past 15 years.



She will be greatly missed by her mother, Dorothy "Dot" Lloyd; siblings, Jim (Pam) Lorenzetti, Marsha (Chet) Pfeister and John (Cyndy) Lloyd; one niece, six nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She also leaves her special friend, Rob Winston and countless best friends.



Andrea's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church-Norton Campus, 3970 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton. Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Calling Hours Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton and One Hour Prior to the Service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifebanc.org. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019