Andrea Maggie Renee Proctor Andrea Maggie Renee Proctor, age 60, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 2, 1958 to Thomas and Edna (Lofton) Humphrey in Akron, Ohio. Andrea was confirmed at St. Peters Church in Akron, OH. She also attended St. Martin de Porres in Toledo until she no longer could. Andrea worked in the fast food industry and in daycare for many years until illness forced her to retire. She loved drawing and art and had a passion for music. Andrea's smile and spirit will live on in our hearts forever. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie McQuirter; and niece, Carmen McMillan. Andrea is survived by her loving daughters, Andrea M. Proctor, Celeste (Michael) Jackson, and Holli M. Proctor; six grandchildren; mother, Edna Humphrey; siblings, Oscar McQuirter, Edna McQuirter, Hannah McQuirter, Susan (Paul) Lee and Phyllis Humphrey; two uncles; six aunts; and many other extended family members and dear friends. The family will receive guests on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2 to 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900), with Memorial Services beginning at 4:00 p.m. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 401 Tomahawk Dr., Maumee, OH 43537. To leave a special message for Andrea's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019