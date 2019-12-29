Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Spiritual Temple of Praise
369 7th Street NE
Barberton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:15 PM
Spiritual Temple of Praise
369 7th Street NE
Barberton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
South Akron Orioles Club
2166 Manchester Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Andrea Michelle Prosser


1960 - 2019
Andrea Michelle Prosser Obituary
Andrea Michelle Prosser, 59, passed away December 22, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born August 2, 1960 in Akron, the daughter of the late Andrew Pamer and Helen (Hartley) Pamer. Andrea was a hardworking person who always found a way to make things work while raising her family. She was fun to be around and she enjoyed spending time with her family, where she was affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Crazy Grandma". In her free time, she loved to be outdoors tending to her pets, fishing, and riding her Hondamatic. She savored any chance to play the slot machines. She was also an ordained minister. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Clara. Andrea is survived by her children, Jason (Madison) Prosser, Ruby (Tim) Prosser, and William Prosser Jr.; stepson, Dennis Prosser; former husband, William Prosser Sr.; best friends, Michael Patchen and Mickey McDaniel; grandchildren, J.T., Paul, Jonathan, Hannah, and Aiden; as well as many family and friends. The family will receive friends January 4th from 12:00 PM to 1:15 PM at Spiritual Temple of Praise (369 7th Street NE in Barberton), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 1:15 PM. Pastor Ron Chaffman officiating. A dinner and celebration of life will follow at 3:00 PM at the South Akron Orioles Club ( 2166 Manchester Road, Akron, Oh 44314 ). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
