) Andrea Sue (Brewer) Kraus, 68, of Akron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 10, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was born July 10, 1951 in Taylorville, IL to the late Myrl and Lorene Brewer. Andrea was a 1969 graduate of Garfield High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Many knew her as "Andy," "Andy Sue," "Aunt Nanny," and "Andy Soupy," but the title she was most proud of was "RaRa." She was a faithful member of Maranatha Bible Church, where her love and devotion to our great Lord was unwavering. The one thing she truly LOVED was being with her family. Whether it was playing cards with her mom and dad, dancing with her sisters in the living room, going to Las Vegas with the love of her life, or spending countless hours with her grandchildren, she cherished every moment. When it came to "her girls," who were her world, there are countless memories of love and laughter. When she went home to be with the Lord, the love of her life and "her girls" were right by her side, as the Lord took her hands from theirs. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Andrew "Butch" Kraus; daughters, Kristi (Ben) Grossholz and Jamie Mizer; step-sons, whom she loved like her own, Rob (Heather) Kraus and Mike (Sondra) Kraus; sisters, Patty (Bill) Miller and Cindy Burger; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; 5 nieces and nephews; and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Community of North Canton or Crossroads Hospice, for the wonderful care they provided for our mother. Due to Covid 19, there will be a private family service. To leave a message for Andrea's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
