"Candy" Andrea Y. Johnson "Candy", 63, passed away on September 25, 2020. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Pastor R. Stacey Jenkins, Eulogizing. Condolences for the family may be sent to 404 Noble Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320. Mask and social distancing will be required to attend services.