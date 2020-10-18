Andrew A. Andrews, 39, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending Visitation will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated. You are invited to hbm-fh.com
to view Andy's tribute wall and view full obituary, offer condolences and share memories.