Andrew Carnegie Lebo Jr.
1933 - 2020
Andrew "Andy" Carnegie Lebo Jr., 86, of Cleveland passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Uniontown, PA (better known as the Coal Patch) on August 15, 1933 to the late Andrew C. and Mary Lebo Sr. Besides his parents; Andy was preceded in death by his two sisters, Elaine Faverio and Thelma Fabian. Andy is survived by his children, Kevin (Matayia) Lebo, Daniel (Beckey) Lebo, Kathy (Jim) Karpen, Douglas (Kandi) Lebo, and Julie (Carl) Lee; grandchildren, Daniel (Kristen) Welsh, Michelle Welsh, Kristen Marcinko Lee, Jessica (Dan) Sullivan, Tim (Coco) Karpen, Hannah Lebo, David (Brittany) Lebo, Kaylyne (fiancÃ© Alex Brown) Lee, and Kassie Lee; great-grandchildren, Cami, Maclyn, Emmy, Serenity, Raven, Dominic, Wesley, Everett, Beau, Elijah, and Aspen Rose who is on the way; companion, Rose Simeone; ex-wife and mother of his children, Rose Marie Holt; neighbor, Roman who saved his life as the story goes and Ruth and Frank who were special neighbors and friends; and his four-legged friend Doodles. To safeguard all our families and friends during these uncertain times, services for Andy will be held privately for his family at Dostal Bokas Funeral Services, located 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park where he will receive full-service military honors and be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kent Theodore Roosevelt Career Technical Education School, 1400 N Mantua St Kent, OH 44240. Dostal Bokas Funeral Services, Sunset Memorial Park, ann.mccullough@sunsetmemorial.com, 440-779-0450



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dostal Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-779-0450
July 21, 2020
Dad,
Im so filled with sadness, grief, and disbelief that you are really gone. Ive recently said, it feels like my heart has been ripped into a million pieces. At the same time, I am so beyond thankful I had you as my dad...you have taught me to become the strong, confident, hard working, giving, and sometimes outspoken woman I am today because of your example. You showed your funny, comedic side from as far back as I can remember, and you loved to make people laugh and smile. Youve only been gome less than a week but I feel you with me every single day...I can hear your words and your drive, encouraging me as I pursue a new area in my life.
I love you beyond words, Dad...
Julie Lee (Lebo)
Daughter
July 20, 2020
We moved next door to Andy in August of 2019 so we didnt know Andy very long, but we did get to spend time with him and we got to know him.
He had a great sense of humor, was fiercely independent, and had a repertoire of interesting stories. He was a great neighbor, and he played a harmonica! We are truly saddened to learn that Andy had passed and we wish the family all the best.
Jen Johnson and Tim Masterson
Friend
