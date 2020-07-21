Andrew "Andy" Carnegie Lebo Jr., 86, of Cleveland passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Uniontown, PA (better known as the Coal Patch) on August 15, 1933 to the late Andrew C. and Mary Lebo Sr. Besides his parents; Andy was preceded in death by his two sisters, Elaine Faverio and Thelma Fabian. Andy is survived by his children, Kevin (Matayia) Lebo, Daniel (Beckey) Lebo, Kathy (Jim) Karpen, Douglas (Kandi) Lebo, and Julie (Carl) Lee; grandchildren, Daniel (Kristen) Welsh, Michelle Welsh, Kristen Marcinko Lee, Jessica (Dan) Sullivan, Tim (Coco) Karpen, Hannah Lebo, David (Brittany) Lebo, Kaylyne (fiancÃ© Alex Brown) Lee, and Kassie Lee; great-grandchildren, Cami, Maclyn, Emmy, Serenity, Raven, Dominic, Wesley, Everett, Beau, Elijah, and Aspen Rose who is on the way; companion, Rose Simeone; ex-wife and mother of his children, Rose Marie Holt; neighbor, Roman who saved his life as the story goes and Ruth and Frank who were special neighbors and friends; and his four-legged friend Doodles. To safeguard all our families and friends during these uncertain times, services for Andy will be held privately for his family at Dostal Bokas Funeral Services, located 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park where he will receive full-service military honors and be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kent Theodore Roosevelt Career Technical Education School, 1400 N Mantua St Kent, OH 44240. Dostal Bokas Funeral Services, Sunset Memorial Park, ann.mccullough@sunsetmemorial.com, 440-779-0450







