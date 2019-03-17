Home

St. John Funeral Home
923 Broadway
Bedford, OH 44146
440-232-1155
Andrew D. Larned

Andrew D. Larned Obituary
Andrew D. Larned, Jr.

Andrew D. Larned, Jr., age 61, of Hudson was the beloved husband of Mary "Sally" MacGillis- Larned; loving father of Andrew Larned III, Ashley (Agustin) Hernandez, Jessica, Katrina and Isaac MacGillis; dearest grandfather of Natallio and Emillio; dear brother of Sheree Murray and Lauren (Kurt) Phibbs.

SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 23 AT THE COMMUNITY OF CHRIST CHURCH, 834 GRANT ST., AKRON OH 44311 AT 12 NOON. FRIENDS RECEIVED FROM 11 a.m. UNTIL TIME OF SERVICE. A reception will follow in the Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the in memory of Andrew Larned

(ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME OF BEDFORD, 440-232-1155)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
