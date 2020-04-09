|
Andrew D. Thompson, 50, of BARBERTON, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2020. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home. DUE TO COVID-19 WE ASK THAT IF YOU ARE SICK OR HAVE BEEN AROUND SOMEONE WHO HAS, PLEASE REFRAIN FROM COMING TO THE FUNERAL HOME. SEND YOUR CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson family. Messages and memories of Andrew can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020