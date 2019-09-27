|
|
Dr. Andrew DiBartolomeo Dr. Andrew DiBartolomeo, 71, of Copley, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on September 25, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. He was preceded in death by his kind and loving parents, Andrew and Mary DiBartolomeo; father and mother-in-law, Lewis and Sylvia Moss; and sister-in-law, Fran DiBartolomeo. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Diane, whom he adored more than anything in the world; daughter, Emily (Todd) Luecke; two sons, Dr. Domenic (Mara) DiBartolomeo and Vincent DiBartolomeo; grandchildren, Quinn and Charlie Luecke and Louie and Margot DiBartolomeo; sister, Betty (Lou) Minning; brother, Joseph DiBartolomeo; and a large and supportive network of extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. Andrew was born on December 19, 1947 in East Cleveland. He grew up in his grandparent's home in Collinwood. From a young age, Andrew demonstrated a passion for learning and education. He attended school at Holy Redeemer and St. Joseph where he excelled in academia and built many relationships that spanned his lifetime. Following high school, he completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Dayton and went on to medical school at the Ohio State University. He finished his medical training in Akron, subsequently starting his career as an Emergency Medicine physician. He was an astute clinician and natural leader with a strong work ethic, always leading by example. He was an esteemed mentor and colleague to generations of physicians, helping to build one of the first Emergency Medicine residency programs at Akron City Hospital. He was also passionate about addiction medicine, serving the community as the medical director at Oriana House in Akron prior to his retirement from clinical medicine. Outside of medicine, Andrew acquired his MBA and was a leader in the community in various roles throughout his life. Andrew was truly a life-long learner and forever intellectually curious, always with a book in hand, interested in new topics and intense discussions ranging from history to sports to politics. He was a loyal fan of the Buckeyes and the Indians, never missing a game. His wife and his family brought him so much joy and were what made him most proud, his lasting legacy. He will truly be missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Copley 44321 followed by inurnment at Copley Cemetery. Friends may call 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Andy to Copley Fire Department and EMS, 1540 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321 or Elara Caring Hospice, 1530 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313, who have been an important and supportive resource for the DiBartolomeo family over many years. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019