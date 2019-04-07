Andrew Falatok



Andrew Falatok, 92, of Spartanburg, S.C., died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home. Born October 18, 1926, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Theresa Zajatz Falatok and husband of the late Julia Mary Kulcsar Falatok. He was a graduate of Garfield High School and attended Akron University.



A U.S. Army Infantry veteran of World War II, Mr. Falatok served in the Pacific Theatre. He was employed with Firestone Steel Products in Akron, Ohio and transferred to Spartanburg in 1962 when the local plant was built and retired from Firestone and Spartanburg Steel Products. He was a member of Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, the Spartanburg Evening Optimist Club, and a Fourth Degree Knight and Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He and his late wife were avid cruisers with the Fast Lane Senior Group having enjoyed over a dozen cruises throughout the world. He also volunteered for Mobile Meals Service for many years and delivered meals weekly up to the age of 90.



Mr. Falatok's legacy will continue with the work ethic that he instilled in his two sons during his lifetime as well as the next generations, including his "Andrew" namesakes, a son, grandson, and two great-grandsons. He continued to work fulltime after retiring from Spartanburg Steel helping his two sons in their companies, Tex-Mach, Inc. and J. P. Carlton Co., until he was needed to care for his wife, Julie, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He was devoted to her as her primary caregiver until her passing in 2007.



Surviving are his sons, Andrew J. Falatok (Lynne) and Daniel R. Falatok (April), all of Spartanburg, S.C.; three grandsons, Christopher J. Falatok (Meghan) of Spartanburg, S.C., David A. Falatok (Angela) of Charleston, S.C., and Justin R. Falatok (Debora) of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Will, Carter, Mae, Emma, Sam and Walker; and sister-in-law, Mary Falatok. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by siblings, George Falatok, John J. Falatok, and Margaret Falatok.



Visitation will be held 11 to 11:50 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, 2575 Reidville Rd., Spartanburg, S.C. 29301, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Ryan Dela Pena. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, S.C. 29304; and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Special Needs Fund, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, S.C. 29304.



An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com



Floyd's North Church Street Chapel Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary