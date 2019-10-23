|
Andrew "Papa" Marek passed away October 16, 2019. Born in Akron on May 2, 1938, Andrew was an affectionate father who always supported his family, whether his daughter's horse shows or his son's scout troop, he was always lending a guiding hand and loving assistance. A retired machinist, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was a member of Akron Astronomy Club. Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Clara Marek; sister, Evelyn Grna; son, Edward (Teresa); daughter, Kathleen Shook (Donald); grandchildren, David, Christina (Corey), Matthew (Samantha), Jessica (Cody), and Johnathan; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Andy and Eva Marek and brother, David Marek. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m. at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 153 Church Street with Rev. Angela Lewis officiating. Refreshments immediately following. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019