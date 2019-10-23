Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Doylestown United Methodist Church
153 Church Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Marek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Marek


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Marek Obituary
Andrew "Papa" Marek passed away October 16, 2019. Born in Akron on May 2, 1938, Andrew was an affectionate father who always supported his family, whether his daughter's horse shows or his son's scout troop, he was always lending a guiding hand and loving assistance. A retired machinist, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was a member of Akron Astronomy Club. Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Clara Marek; sister, Evelyn Grna; son, Edward (Teresa); daughter, Kathleen Shook (Donald); grandchildren, David, Christina (Corey), Matthew (Samantha), Jessica (Cody), and Johnathan; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Andy and Eva Marek and brother, David Marek. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m. at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 153 Church Street with Rev. Angela Lewis officiating. Refreshments immediately following. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now