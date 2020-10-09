1/1
Andrew S. Juszli
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Andrew S. Juszli, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born June 13, 1952 and raised in Barberton, Ohio. Andy was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1971 and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Consolidated Freight Ways in 2001. Andy spent many fun days golfing and fishing and loved watching the Buckeyes, Browns, Indians and NCIS. Andy was a member of the Hunky Club and Barberton Moose. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Hattie and Abe Mong; mother, Delores Nichols; father-in-law, Richard M. Downs; mother-in-law, Joye Downs; brother, Melvin Juszli; sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Larry) Jones; nephews, Eric and Alan Juszli and sister-in-law, Linda Downs. Andy is survived by his loving family: wife of 38 years, Debra Juszli; brothers, Al Juszli and Tom (Julie) Juszli; his brothers-in-law, Rick Downs and Tom (Theresa) Downs; sister-in-law, Cathy (Howie) Hone; aunts, Betty Smith and Ruth Addis; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all. Andy's family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Due to current circumstance masks are required and social distancing will be observed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved