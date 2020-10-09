THEN AND NOW Andrew S. Juszli, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born June 13, 1952 and raised in Barberton, Ohio. Andy was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1971 and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Consolidated Freight Ways in 2001. Andy spent many fun days golfing and fishing and loved watching the Buckeyes, Browns, Indians and NCIS. Andy was a member of the Hunky Club and Barberton Moose. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Hattie and Abe Mong; mother, Delores Nichols; father-in-law, Richard M. Downs; mother-in-law, Joye Downs; brother, Melvin Juszli; sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Larry) Jones; nephews, Eric and Alan Juszli and sister-in-law, Linda Downs. Andy is survived by his loving family: wife of 38 years, Debra Juszli; brothers, Al Juszli and Tom (Julie) Juszli; his brothers-in-law, Rick Downs and Tom (Theresa) Downs; sister-in-law, Cathy (Howie) Hone; aunts, Betty Smith and Ruth Addis; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all. Andy's family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Due to current circumstance masks are required and social distancing will be observed.