Andrew Scheks, 79, passed away November 22, 2020 after courageously fighting multiple health issues. Born in Drenje, Yugoslavia, he came to Akron in 1955 with his parents to start a new life. He worked for The University of Akron 31 years and Famous Supply Enterprises for 17 years. He was a member of RSES for 55 years. Andy was a happy employee and enjoyed working with many people that became his friends. He was considered one of the best and very knowledgeable in every phase of his HVAC career. His curiosity enabled him to repair anything and everything presented to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Katarina (Ress) Scheks; brother in-law, Robert Browning Sr. Andy will be sadly missed by his wife of 53 years Anna; daughters Andrea and Susan; sister in-law, Carolyn Browning; nephew, Bobby (Nicole); niece, Jackie; great niece, Kathryn; many beloved cousins. The family would like to thank Nurse Teresa and the staff at Altercare Hartville for taking great care of Andy over the past four years. A special thank you to Dr. Mark A. Smith for his excellent medical treatment and always providing Andy with the best care. A private funeral mass will take place at St. Matthew Parish. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Andy's name to St. Matthew Parish, 2603 Berne St., Akron, OH 44312.