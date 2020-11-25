1/1
Andrew Scheks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Scheks, 79, passed away November 22, 2020 after courageously fighting multiple health issues. Born in Drenje, Yugoslavia, he came to Akron in 1955 with his parents to start a new life. He worked for The University of Akron 31 years and Famous Supply Enterprises for 17 years. He was a member of RSES for 55 years. Andy was a happy employee and enjoyed working with many people that became his friends. He was considered one of the best and very knowledgeable in every phase of his HVAC career. His curiosity enabled him to repair anything and everything presented to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Katarina (Ress) Scheks; brother in-law, Robert Browning Sr. Andy will be sadly missed by his wife of 53 years Anna; daughters Andrea and Susan; sister in-law, Carolyn Browning; nephew, Bobby (Nicole); niece, Jackie; great niece, Kathryn; many beloved cousins. The family would like to thank Nurse Teresa and the staff at Altercare Hartville for taking great care of Andy over the past four years. A special thank you to Dr. Mark A. Smith for his excellent medical treatment and always providing Andy with the best care. A private funeral mass will take place at St. Matthew Parish. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Andy's name to St. Matthew Parish, 2603 Berne St., Akron, OH 44312.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved