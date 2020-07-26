STOW/BARBERTON -- Andrew Thomas Logsdon, aged 52, rounded third and headed home on July 21, 2020. Andy was truly an Iron Man who took on more than his share of battles. Diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma at the age of 12, he went on to battle and beat cancer and other illnesses throughout his life. Despite these challenges, Andy wore the brightest smile, carried himself with an unmatched charisma, and had a "pedal to the medal" level of bravery. One trip with him in his Jeep would prove the last point pretty quick. As a kid, Andrew helped with his family's Akron Beacon Journal paper route. He'd leave early on Saturday, armed with his change belt and arrive back home by dinner. Quite often, he'd collect baked goods for his own tasting rather than money for the paper, solidifying his love for breakfast foods ranging from fast food to the neighborhood diner. Andrew met his wife, Amy while working at Kaufmann's, often sneaking to the scanner room for a quick make out session. While working at Nordstrom, Amy's chance trip to find the shoe polish he wanted led him to Long's Shoes in Stow. As fate would have it, Andrew would go on to purchase the shoe store in 2015. Friends loved to tease him about those other stores that could tell you what type of insole you needed just by standing on a mat. Long's Shoes was his pride and joy, allowing him to share his expertise and superior customer service skills with his local community. A friend could always count on Andrew for any fun like launching balloons off the deck and over the dunes, wedding crashing, CB tag, planning goat castles, sharing humorous snapchat filter selfies and irreverent memes or convincing the kids to get taco bell for the adults at a party. Whether he was sipping a bourbon or two in the living room watching the Cleveland Indians, driving his topless Jeep for another summer ice cream or chatting around a bonfire about "gifts" we'd leave neighbors if we won the lottery there was never a dull moment. His charm and wit never disappointed and you could rarely guess what great one liner he would share next, but you always knew how much he loved you. When Andrew arrived to see you, you would have no choice but to be greeted with the most amazing hug you've ever experienced. You wouldn't dare stretch out your hand to shake his, he wouldn't have obliged hugs were for everyone. There is no doubt where his daughter, Audrey got her hugging abilities, she will certainly carry on the tradition. Beyond his dedication to family and friends, Andrew lived dedicated to his Roman Catholic faith. As a young man, he was very active in the liturgy at St. Augustine Church in Barberton. He sang in the choir; lectored; served as an altar server, and distributed Holy Communion as a Eucharistic Minister. Amidst the pandemic, Andrew would share a "peace be with you" text on Sunday mornings with his siblings coinciding with the online Mass he was attending. Andy is survived by "his girls" that he loved more than anything. His wife, Amy (Miller), and daughter, Audrey. His parents, Tom and Diana Logsdon; his siblings, Julie (Diane), Nora, John (Jen), and Sue; Amy's parents, Larry and Debbie Miller, and her sister, Beth (Matt). Andy also leaves his nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Puncle and his amazing hugs. Andy was adamant that everyone does their part to take care of one another during this pandemic "wear a damn mask." Because of this, a simple private Mass of Christian Burial was held and interment was at Clinton Cemetery. However, no one loved a good party more than Andy. Per his request, a "huge ass" celebration of the man that he was will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society
, Cleveland Indians Charities or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Andy's name. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
. Andy had a life well lived; a battle well fought; and left an imprint on the lives he touched. Rest in peace our warrior. Don't worry, Amy finished your tattoo. Elvis has left the building.