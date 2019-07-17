Andrew T. Truax (Andy)



Andrew T. Truax (Andy) passed away unexpectedly on July 12 while hiking in the mountains.



Andy was born in New York City on June 24, 1965, to Harold and Roberta Truax.



Andy grew up in the Clifton area of Cincinnati and graduated from Walnut Hills High School, where he swam and played sousaphone in the marching band.



Andy earned his B.S. in Geology and Master's in Environmental Science from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He continued taking science education classes at Cleveland State University.



Andy met his wife, Mary, in 1985 while they were counselors at Camp Christopher in Bath, Ohio. They both completed their Masters' Degrees at Miami and were married on May 27, 1989; they were married 30 years.



In 1991, Andy and Mary moved to Northeast Ohio. They have two beautiful, loving children: Andrew (Drew) and Brenna. Andy was the most wonderful father, friend, and husband imaginable.



Andy was a project manager for Parson's, where he worked for 13 years. He spent the last 15 years teaching biology and environmental science at Walsh Jesuit High School. Andy was very active at Walsh Jesuit: he was a rugby coach, helped start the Drum Line, managed the recycling program, moderated the Environmental Club, helped manage the wetlands, started a butterfly garden, developed an aquaponics system, acted as an adult leader on Kairos retreats, frequently participated in Labre, volunteered on several immersion trips to Ecuador with students, and much more.



Andy was also a Boy Scout leader with Troop 575 in Mantua, Ohio, was on the Wyoga Lake Conservation Association Board, and worked/volunteered at Camp Christopher periodically over the last 9 years. He was the recipient of the Bishop Anthony M. Pilla Leadership Award in 2015.



Andy loved talking to his children, interacting with students at Walsh Jesuit, sharing stories, taking pictures, working with the boys in scouts, going to Camp Christopher, visiting the mountains, vacationing at the beach, cheering on Walsh Jesuit's athletic teams, attending student performances, volunteering, hiking with his cousin Frank, and treating his wife and family with true love and compassion. He is deeply missed.



Andy is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Drew and Brenna; his mother, Roberta Truax; his mother-in-law, Ann Benninger; sister, Lesli Bush; brother, Hank Truax; sisters and brothers-in-law, Randy Bush, Meg and Ric Benninger, Mike and Kathy Benninger, Larry and Maureen Benninger, and Therese and Steve Kowalski; aunts and uncles, Barbara White, Paul and Sandy Ringhand, and Virginia Sink; close family friends Richard and Laura Kretschmer; several cousins, many nieces and nephews, three grand-nephews, and numerous friends.



Andy was preceded in death by his loving father, Harold Truax; father-in-law, Lawrence Benninger, and his sister-in-law, Becky (Dageforde) Truax.



The family will receive visitors at Walsh Jesuit High School, 4550 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224 at 12:00 pm on Sunday, July 21. A funeral service will begin at 2:00. Light refreshments will be provided after the service. Funeral arrangements are being made by Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 44221



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given tothe Andy Truax Memorial Fund for Tuition Assistance at Walsh Jesuit High School or an organization of your choice in his name. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019