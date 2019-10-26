|
|
Andy Sherbine, 54, of Green went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family and his fiance. He was born September 1, 1965 in Akron and was a 1984 graduate of Green High School. Andy had a love of deep frying, experimenting with different foods, tinkering, winning prizes on WQMX, boating on Seneca Lake and saying "I don't give a $#!+." Anyone who met Andy met Squirt. Squirt was Andy's pride and joy and went everywhere with him. Andy was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. Andy was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy. He is survived by his loving mother, Rose; fiance, Andrea; siblings, Dan (Lori), Tammy (Dan), Pam, Rosie (Dave), Brian, Rita, Martina; Andrea's parents, John and Mary; as well as many nieces, nephews Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Ron Regas Officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 26, 2019