Andrew "Bozo" Zavodney



On Friday, July 5, 2019, Andrew L. Zavodney Sr. ("Bozo"), loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 76.



Bozo was born on September 7, 1942 in Akron, OH to Andrew and Edna (Minor) Zavodney. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Akron, jointly founded the family contracting business, Kustom Sheet Metal, in Akron in 1968 and never officially retired.



"Bozo" had a zest for life. He loved spending time with family and friends, routinely hosted holiday parties and events at his and Becky's house in Minerva. Bozo's passion and hobby was aviation, he received his private pilot license in 1964. He owned and operated various aircraft over his lifetime and earned several advanced certifications. After his accident in May of 1991 he purchased and retro-fitted an airplane, joined International Wheelchair Aviators. Always one to give back, he joined Angel Planes personally flying missions to take terminally sick children to medical centers for treatment.



On August 3, 1963, he married Karen (Shafer) Zavodney and on June 21, 2008 married Becky (Lightfoot) Zavodney. Bozo and Karen raised three sons, Andy, Todd and Chris.



Bozo was preceded in death by his son, Todd Zavodney; father, Andrew Zavodney Jr.; and his mother, Edna. He is survived by his wife, Becky, ex-wife Karen; children, Andy (Laura) Zavodney and Christopher, Gordon (Patty) Isenhour, Ginny (Chris) Loudon, and Gerri Isenhour; his sisters, Sally (Gary) Sylvester, Donna Hoskins; brother, Pat (Sandy) Zavodney, grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren, Hannah, Brett, Brooke, Jordan, Riley, Kayla, Max, Nicholas, Brittany (Curtis) Leuenberger, Daniel Loudon, Melanie (Cory) Horn and great grandchildren, Jonah, Maia, Brice and Kendall.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 12 noon in the Christ United Methodist Church in Louisville with Pastor Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be 3 hours prior to services from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva following funeral services. Luncheon reception will be held at the Zavodney residence. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.



Please RSVP for luncheon reception through Evite http://evite.me/3zke7PKcTY Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019