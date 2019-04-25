|
Andrew Zehnder
Andrew "Drew" Zehnder, 33, of Uniontown, passed away on April 21, 2019. He worked at 123 Disposal. He loved fishing, 4-wheeling, working on his truck, his nieces and nephews and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by great-grandma, Florence Zehnder and grandparents, Dayle and Jean Zehnder.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Jim and Judy; brothers, James (Holly) and Mike; sister, Melissa (Aaron) Schultz; nieces, Autum and Kayleigh; nephews, Jayden, Caleb, Cayden and Korbin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Turner Club, 547 Munroe Falls Rd., in Tallmadge from 5 to 9 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019