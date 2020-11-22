DOYLESTOWN -- Andrzej Stanislaw Ciesla, age 80, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Born in Bobrowniki, Poland to the late Stanislaw and Zofia (Fialkowska) Ciesla, he had worked as a professional ski instructor and outdoor recreation guide for LOT Polish Airlines for over 30 years. He lived in Bielsko-Biala, Poland for most of his life before he immigrated to the USA in 1988 and became a resident of the Doylestown / Rittman area. Andrzej worked at Boston Mills and Brandywine Ski Resorts. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Andrzej immersed himself in the natural world. His passion for animals and nature inspired his adventuresome spirit, and he became an avid photographer, skier, skydiver, hang glider, and amateur pilot. He is survived by his daughter, Kasia Ciesla Susmann and her husband, Austin of Hopkinton, MA; son, Tomasz Ciesla of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Bailey, Tamsin, Poppy; former wife, Jadwiga Pilipczuk of Niagara Falls, Ont., Canada; sisters, Dr. Teresa Matty M.D. of Doylestown, OH, Dr. Margaret Michalec D.D.S. of Ancaster, Ont., Canada, Maria Rothermel of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Zofia Ciesla of Wadsworth, OH; nieces, nephews, other family and friends near and far. A private service will be held by the family at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, 2045 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH, 43229. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
