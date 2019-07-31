|
|
Andy Gaydosh
Andy Gaydosh, 91, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Commodore, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in Commodore, Pa. on May 27, 1928, he was a son of the late Andy and Mary (Popik) Gaydosh.
He was a graduate of the former Green Township PA High School and worked in the Commodore coal mine with his father for three years before proudly serving his Country in the Korean War. Following the war, Andy moved to Ohio where he partnered with Bill Hackman, Jack Haymond, Joe Lapka and Shelby May to start the Haylo Manufacturing Company in Bedford Heights where they successfully worked for over 40 years and focused on precision thread grinding including many contracts for the military.
In his spare time, Andy enjoyed investing in the stock market, gardening and bird watching. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marcella "Sally" (Walko) Gaydosh; his two children, Michael Gaydosh (Donna Vizian) of Denver, Colorado and Holly Gaydosh Stresnak (Paul) of Twinsburg, Ohio. Of his ten siblings, he is survived by, Betty Bochar, Indiana, Pa.; John Gaydosh (Lena), Clymer, Pa. and Edward Gaydosh, Commodore, Pa. Other surviving family members include his many nieces and nephews. Andy is also survived by many, many friends. In addition to his parents; Andy was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Mary Macek; Joseph Gaydosh; Verna Van Wert; Rosella Federinko; Ann Likovec; Mike Gaydosh and Margeret Hostacky.
Friends will be received Wednesday, July 31st from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer, Pa. where a Parastas Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. during the first visitation hour. Andy's funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1st at noon at the Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, in Indiana, Pa. with the Very Reverend Archpriest, George Mitchell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. www.rbfh.net
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019