Andy P. Veres
Andy P. Veres, 93 years old, of Akron, OH, went home to be with the Lord, September 9, 2020. Born in Lynch, KY on September 26, 1926, he was the son of Emery and Mary Paul Veres and graduated from Lynch High School in 1944. He was a World War II veteran, served in the Army and was stationed in Japan. Andy was a proud member of the Retired Teamsters Club (Local 24). He also served as the Club's treasurer, learning Excel in his 70s to serve its members, his friends. He had a quick mind and quick wit to the end of his life. He always was ready to provide instruction and direction. He loved his family and encouraged us to do our best. Andy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Evelyn, and is survived by their six children: Patricia Cuttier-King, her husband Terry, and their children, Jason (Jessica), and Donald; Emery Veres, his wife Victoria and their children, Jonathan, Natalie, Joseph and Mariegrace; Susan Veres Grathwol, and her daughter Lindsey; Robert Veres; Richard Veres, his wife Beth and their children, Sarah (Adam), Andrew (Lucy), Charles, Grace, and Elizabeth; James Veres, his wife Sue and their children, Bradley (Claire), Zachary, Jeremy (Emily), and Libby. Additional survivors include twelve great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Elizabeth, Emery, Steve, Mary, Helen, Julia, John, Joseph, Frank, Margaret, Emma and Rosie. A Celebration of Andy's life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron, Pastor Isaac Van Epps officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Retired Teamsters Scholarship Fund or Haven of Rest Ministries. Condolences and memories may be shared with Andrew's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
