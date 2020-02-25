|
|
Angela Carrie Zimmerman (Tricaso) passed away on February 6, 2020 at 80 years of age in San Antonio, TX after a recent move from Calimesa, California.
Angela was married to the late William J. Zimmerman who passed in 2015, and she was a 1957 graduate of St. Vincent's High School as well as a 1961 graduate of the University of Akron.
Angela was born to the late Michael and Catherine Tricaso on April 13, 1939, in Akron, Ohio. In 1962 she married William J. Zimmerman who was in U.S. Air Force. Her faithful support to our nation enabled William to complete 26 years of service, residing in a host of states and locales around the U.S. such as Aurora, CO, Vandenberg AFB CA, Little Rock, AR, Tucson, AZ, and multiple other locations.
She is survived by her four sons all born in different states during the family's Air Force tenure, Michael (Marci), Vincent, Joe (Rebecca), and Steve (Aurora), as well as nine grandchildren – Gabriella (32), Miguel (25), Jessica (38), Lindsay (32), Hannah (23), Vince Jr. (19), Delilah (17), Alexandra (8), and Angela (5) and a great-grandson due in March 2020. Two of her brothers living in Akron, Ohio, also survive her: Joe Tricaso and Mike, Jr. Tricaso.
During her earlier adulthood, Angela was an elementary school teacher and selfless homemaker.
Angela will be missed for her devotion to her family, the Catholic Church, multiple charities, and constantly telling stories about the old days growing up in a hardworking and proud Italian family. She spread her sense of family and love to all of her sons, where they further cultivated these values in their own young families. Her humor is the guiding light towards the personalities she instilled in her sons as well as shared with all of her friends.
There will be a ceremony at the Riverside California National Military Cemetery on May 8th, 2020 at 11 a.m. where she will be interred alongside her husband William.
In lieu of flowers, please give to or St. Jude Hospital in Angela's name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020