Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Boddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela D. Boddy


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela D. Boddy Obituary
Angela D. Boddy, 54, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born in Augusta, Georgia on May 20, 1965 to Shirley Kimbrough. Angela was raised by Easter and Frank Lawrence and she came to Akron in 1965. She was employed at Kandy Kane Day Care for 10 year from 1992-2002. She then went to work for Akron Public Schools as a lunch lady from 2006 until her illness in 2010. Angela was preceded in death by Frank and Easter Lawrence and her sister, Ella Kimbrough. She leaves to forever cherish her memory, daughter, Kierra Griffin; mother, Shirley Kimbrough; sisters, Crystal Covington, Aunita Kimbrough McKinny of Cincinnati, and Shirley (Precious) Kimbrough; aunt, Juanita Danzy; cousins, Felice Danzy and Charlice Florence; special friend, Monica William, who has been more than just a friend more like a sister; and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 11 A.M. where family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -