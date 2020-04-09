|
|
Angela D. Boddy, 54, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born in Augusta, Georgia on May 20, 1965 to Shirley Kimbrough. Angela was raised by Easter and Frank Lawrence and she came to Akron in 1965. She was employed at Kandy Kane Day Care for 10 year from 1992-2002. She then went to work for Akron Public Schools as a lunch lady from 2006 until her illness in 2010. Angela was preceded in death by Frank and Easter Lawrence and her sister, Ella Kimbrough. She leaves to forever cherish her memory, daughter, Kierra Griffin; mother, Shirley Kimbrough; sisters, Crystal Covington, Aunita Kimbrough McKinny of Cincinnati, and Shirley (Precious) Kimbrough; aunt, Juanita Danzy; cousins, Felice Danzy and Charlice Florence; special friend, Monica William, who has been more than just a friend more like a sister; and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 11 A.M. where family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020