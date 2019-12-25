|
|
Angela (Angie) Marie Jones, 59, departed this earthly life on December 21, 2019. Angie was born on October 13, 1960, to Thomas and Alma (Betty) Jones. She was a graduate of John R, Buchtel High School, class of 1979, was employed by Ohio Living (Rockynol) and loved to experience life to the fullest. Preceded in eternal life by mother, Alma (Betty) Jones, she leaves to cherish her memory, father, Thomas Jones, Sr.; significant other, Willie Newsome, Jr.; daughters, Erica and Adrianne Jones; sons, James, Jr., and Ra'saun Jones; 7 grandchildren; sister, Valerie (Michael) Murkins; brothers, Thomas Jr. "Butch", David, Sr. (Tracey) and Jeffrey (Alice) Jones; special friend Tracy and God-Son, Darren Townsend, Jr.. and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held, Saturday, December 28, 2019 12:00 PM. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron, OH 44310, where the family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until time of service, Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019