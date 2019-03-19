Angelina "Angel" Hibbs



Angelina "Angel" Hibbs, passed away on March 16, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Born in Taft, Texas on February 1,1949.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Adelina Villareal and brother, Oscar. Angel is survived by her husband, Chuck: sons, Chris Lisa and Sean; grandchildren, Caden and Maya; brothers, Mike and Manuel: sister, Milli.



Angel worked in the medical billing and coding department at Crystal Clinic and retired from Summit Ophthalmology.



Devotion to her family was always Angel's number one priority. She loved her family deeply and loved to spoil her grandchildren. She was most happy when she was surrounded by her family and friends. Her beautiful smile and kind heart affected everyone who knew or worked with Angel. Her presence will be missed by so many people. We are very grateful to our extended family, friends and neighbors for all of their support and kindness. It was very much appreciated.



The family would like thank nurse, Norma, aide and friend, Jen Henderson for the care and tenderness they provided Angel. We would like to give a special thanks to Sally Scala for hundreds of weekly visits to deliver the Sacrament of Communion over the years.



Calling hours will be on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday at Holy Family Church, 3179 Kent Road in Stow.



Donations can be made to the Justin Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44333.