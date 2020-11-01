1/1
Angelina M. Hoover
1936 - 2020
) Angelina M Hoover, 84, of Tallmadge, passed away October, 29, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living. She leaves husband, Jerrold Hoover; son, Richard Hoover and his wife Cory from Toledo, Ohio. She was born in Barberton, Ohio July 9, 1936 to James and Anna (Szaraz) Dennis. A graduate of Central High in 1954. She married Jerrold in 1955 and was the complete wife, cook and homemaker and a frequent volunteer social worker. She was a sun and water worshipper since a teenager and spent time most summers at Munroe Falls Metro Park. Her friends at the lake over the years included Winnie, Bobbie, Cozy, Mike, Barb, Terry, Renee and Anita among others and were regulars who had their spot for sunbathing and relaxing. A resident of Tallmadge since 1977 she and her husband of 65 years enjoyed following local music and the wildlife care and feeding in their backyard. For the past year she had been a resident of Danbury Senior Living in Tallmadge and we wish to express our thanks to their management and staff. Another special thanks to Sally Moffitt our "adopted daughter" who we have known and who has helped us over the past 16 years. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. In lieu of other remembrances, take a friend - old or young - out to music and dinner. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
