) Angelina (Angie) Scafiti Sgro - born May 14, 1936 in Bronte, Sicily, Italy and sadly passed away on December 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Our beautiful mom fell asleep - an angel in the arms of God surrounded by her entire family, praying her favorite prayers and playing her most favorite beautiful music. Her parents and younger sister, Nancy, immigrated to the United States in December 1954 to make a better life for their family. Mom had to leave behind the love of her life, Vincent Sgro. Mom quickly learned to speak English and became a Citizen of the United States in 1961. Her fiance, Vincent, soon followed and joined her in Akron, Ohio. They married on November 15, 1958 and made a life for each other. Angie was an amazing seamstress and often talked about her early days working at O'Neil's, while helping our dad in his business, sewing custom made shoes. She raised her children to have an abundance of love for their family - "La Famiglia" was her world. Her love was unstoppable and carries on with all of us today as an example of the power of God. She was a wonderful cook, baker and had a green thumb with beautiful flowers always around her. She had her own impeccable style for fashion and clothing with her favorite color being "aubergine". She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Grace Scafiti; brother, Mario; sister, Nunzina; and her great niece, Tiffany. Mom leaves behind the love of her life, her husband (our dad), Vincent; children, Rosemarie (Vincent) Bartolomucci, Frank (Laurie) Sgro, Anthony (Michele) Sgro and Lisa (Vincent) Spitali. Her grandchildren who were her world; Crista, Gino, Dominic, Anthony, Nina, Vincent and Giavanna. Her sister in Ohio, Nancy Tafuri; niece, Linda; nephews, Anthony, Steve, Mario; and sister, Gina from Austrialia, Alfina from Bronte, Sicily. Sister-in-law and brothers-in-law in Italy: Pino, Scolastica, Nina, Nancy, Andrea, Franco, Salvatore, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Ste. 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. We want to thank so many people for helping our mom and family. The entire staff at the Western Reserve Hospital, the VNA staff, the wonderful people at Mulberry Gardens Memory Care and her personal caretakers that came down from Heaven to help our precious mom.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019