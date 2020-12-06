1/1
Angeline Bartee-Latson
Angeline Bartee-Latson "Big Angel" passed away on December 3, 2020. Services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit on the day of service at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 382 Wildwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for the live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
