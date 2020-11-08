Angeline Hulgin, born Feb. 1, 1943 in Akron, passed away Oct. 26, 2020 in Florida. Angeline and her husband Gary were inseparable and full of laughter until the day he died in May 1997, and was also preceded by brothers, Sam and Frank. She is survived by sister, Marian Basone; sister-in-law, Pat Orlando; sons, Steve (Lisa) and Matt; grandchildren, Justin, Colten and Lindsey Hulgin; great granddaughter, Brooke Hulgin; nieces, nephews. Graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13th at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store