Angelina 'Angie' M. Jones, 91 years, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Akron, died peacefully in her home Dec. 16, 2019, She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Boynton Beach, and a Women's Club. She dedicated her life to making people laugh and be happy. Preceded in death by sister, Vivian Corvelli; brother, James Corvelli, father, Leo Corvelli; and mother, Theresa Corvelli, she is survived by her son, Jeffrey Jones; daughter, Karen L. Parks, sister, Dolores McGary; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.. Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mark's at a later date. Commital at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Royal Palm Beach, Fla. In lieu of flowers, please contrbute to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019