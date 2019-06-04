Home

Angeline Odadzin Obituary
Angeline Odadzin

Angeline Odadzin, age 97, died Saturday. Born in Akron, she had lived in Marlboro most of her life. She and her husband were the former owners of Odadzin's Greenhouse in Marlboro.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bogdan "Buster" Odadzin. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Kathy Odadzin of Canton; grandchildren, Amy Hecky and Christian and Timothy Odadzin and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Thursday, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Amy Downard officiating. Burial will be in Marlboro Cemetery. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019
