Col. Angelo Perri Retired Army Col. Angelo Perri died in Columbia, S.C., on Jan. 8, 2020. Angelo graduated from Samuel Findley and North High School. He was a 1951 Distinguished Military Graduate of the ROTC Program at the University of Akron, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and various other campus organizations. His military career spanned combat duty in the Korean War as well as two tours in Vietnam. Other assignments included ROTC Duty and the 1961 Berlin Crisis in Germany. He also served as an advisor in the Philippines and Vietnam. In two assignments at Fort Jackson, S.C., he served as a Battalion Commander, Deputy Chief of Staff, and on promotion to full Colonel, was acting Chief of Staff before returning to Vietnam for his second tour. His final assignment was as Commanding Officer of the U.S. Army New York Area Command from 1973-'76, which then included Forts Hamilton, Wadsworth, Totten, Tilden, and Hancock in New Jersey. He earned some 23 awards to include two awards of the combat Infantryman's Badge and three Legions of Merit. He retired from active duty in 1976 and devoted his retirement years to the Retired Military Officers Association, serving as the Columbia Chapter President, Chief Lobbyist for some 10 chapters in South Carolina, and six years on their National Board in Washington, D.C. Through his efforts, a National Military Cemetery was established at Fort Jackson and state income-tax refunds obtained for retired military personnel as well as increased exemptions. He is a member of the University of Akron ROTC Hall of Fame and the Fort Jackson, S.C., Hall of Fame as well. He was married to the former Clelia Elizabeth Moore of Columbia, S.C., for 47 years. His first marriage to the former Erma Anne Brandt of Hershey, Pa., ended in divorce. He believed his proudest legacy is that his children and grandchildren hold college degrees from 15 different top colleges and universities, to include USC Columbia, S.C.; Northwestern; Colorado State; George Washington Law School; Penn State; the University Florida; Florida State; the University of Cincinnati; Georgia Tech; Vanderbilt; Stanford; Tulane; Georgia; Arizona; and the Medical College of Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Libby Perri; stepson, Stephen Cone and his family, wife Janie; sons, Dr. Ryan Cone, Dr. Brent Cone, Lindsay (Dr. Beau Gilmore); great-granddaughter, Miles Gilmore; daughters, Lynne Perri (Robert Barnes), Karla Perri (Ben Matarese), Eileen Perri (Joe Koons), Jeanmarie Perri (Richard Morton), and son, Leilyn Perri (Michele); grandchildren, Abigail and Grace Barnes, Emilie and Brendan Matarese, Ethan and Chloe Koons, Julia and Daniel Morton, Matthew Perri; and also a brother, Dominic of Stow, Ohio; and a sister, Yolanda Petroski of Grenada Hills, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Josephine Perri of Akron, Ohio, and older sister, Lee Perri Velardi of Laguna Niguel, Calif. Burial with full Military Honors will be at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, S.C., on Jan. 14, 2020. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, Ohio 44310 or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020