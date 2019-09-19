Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Jeffries -Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Peyton Jeffries -Hodges


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo Peyton Jeffries -Hodges Obituary
Angelo Peyton Jeffries-Hodges THEN AND NOW Angelo Peyton Jeffries-Hodges passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. He was born July 29, 1957, in Akron, Ohio to Curtis Hodges-Gwen and the Late Oscar Peyton Jeffries. Angelo was a graduate from "Big Blue" South High School in 1976. Angelo worked at A-Merry Olds, Perkins Cake, Steak Restaurant, Asplundh Tree Company, McDonalds and Polymeries Rubber Company where he retired. Angelo is preceded in death by his father, Oscar Jeffries; mother, Eula Mae Brockington; brother, Marchello Jeffries; grandson, Xavier Hodges; granddaughter, Marlie K. Hodges. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Rhonda Marie James-Hodges; daughter, Angela Hodges; sons, Angelo Atchison, Tony Hodges and Ashton (Markie) Hodges; mother, Curtis Hodges-Gwen; sisters, Lolita (Jerome) Quinn, Curtis Jeffries, Angelique Gordon, Tamika Gordon, Abigail (James) Smith and Heather Gordon; brothers, Tyrone Jeffries, Elvis (Marie) Jeffries, Beauford Jeffries (J-Bird), Bobby (Rae) Jackson, Shaundallantone Jeffries, Stephone (Stacy) Jeffries, Dante Gordon; mother-in-law, Estella Bushner; brother-in-law, Timothy (Lisa) Bushner and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 West Thornton St. Akron, OH 44307. Bishop Mark Neal, Eulogist. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 939 Hartford Ave. Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now