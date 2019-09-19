|
Angelo Peyton Jeffries-Hodges THEN AND NOW Angelo Peyton Jeffries-Hodges passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. He was born July 29, 1957, in Akron, Ohio to Curtis Hodges-Gwen and the Late Oscar Peyton Jeffries. Angelo was a graduate from "Big Blue" South High School in 1976. Angelo worked at A-Merry Olds, Perkins Cake, Steak Restaurant, Asplundh Tree Company, McDonalds and Polymeries Rubber Company where he retired. Angelo is preceded in death by his father, Oscar Jeffries; mother, Eula Mae Brockington; brother, Marchello Jeffries; grandson, Xavier Hodges; granddaughter, Marlie K. Hodges. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Rhonda Marie James-Hodges; daughter, Angela Hodges; sons, Angelo Atchison, Tony Hodges and Ashton (Markie) Hodges; mother, Curtis Hodges-Gwen; sisters, Lolita (Jerome) Quinn, Curtis Jeffries, Angelique Gordon, Tamika Gordon, Abigail (James) Smith and Heather Gordon; brothers, Tyrone Jeffries, Elvis (Marie) Jeffries, Beauford Jeffries (J-Bird), Bobby (Rae) Jackson, Shaundallantone Jeffries, Stephone (Stacy) Jeffries, Dante Gordon; mother-in-law, Estella Bushner; brother-in-law, Timothy (Lisa) Bushner and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 West Thornton St. Akron, OH 44307. Bishop Mark Neal, Eulogist. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 939 Hartford Ave. Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019