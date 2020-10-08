1/1
Angie Eplin
1929 - 2020
) Eva Angeline "Angie" Eplin, age 90, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born on Christmas Eve, 1929 in Union City, TN to the late Joseph and Mary Lee Dycus Vaught. In addition to her parents, Angie was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Bob, brother Bill and sisters Frances and Vergie. Angie will be greatly missed by her sons Mike (Debbie) and Jason (Janene) Eplin; grandchildren Sara (Aaron) Mast, Brad (Ashley) Eplin, Lauren (Jordan) Rees and Brooke Eplin; great-grandchildren Blake, Carson, Jackson, Alex and soon-to-be Nora; and two great-foster grandchildren. Angie adored her family, and would fight ferociously for them. She loved family gatherings, and cooking for everyone. Angie was a fantastic comfort food cook, and was famous for her chocolate chip cookies, fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, and cheese pie. She was a woman of faith, and attended Community Church of Portage Lakes when she was able. Angie had a caring heart, making sure Bob was comfortable in his final years, and creating a safe space for all the children she cared for over the years. That giving spirit extended to her community in Ellet, where she made many dear friends, and had wonderful neighbors. Angie's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Altercare of Brimfield, especially nurses Kristen and Ashley, and to her doctor, Michael Huber for their compassionate care of Angie in her final year. Friends are welcome to visit at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, on Friday, October 9, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at noon, and interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. To leave a message for Angie's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
